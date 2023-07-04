Knox County Sheriff’s Office responds to deadly crash

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A crash in Knox County killed one person on Tuesday morning, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials responded to a single-vehicle crash. It happened just before 12:30 a.m. in the 600 block of West Marine Road in south Knox County. The preliminary investigation suggested the vehicle went off the road, hitting a utility pole.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is a developing story.

