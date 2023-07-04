Knox County Sheriff’s Office responds to deadly crash
Officials responded to a single-vehicle crash in Knox County that left one person dead.
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A crash in Knox County killed one person on Tuesday morning, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.
Officials responded to a single-vehicle crash. It happened just before 12:30 a.m. in the 600 block of West Marine Road in south Knox County. The preliminary investigation suggested the vehicle went off the road, hitting a utility pole.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.