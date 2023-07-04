Steamy weather and spotty storms continue Wednesday

Meteorologist Ben Cathey tracking the steamy weather and storms this week.
Spotty Storms Wednesday
Spotty Storms Wednesday(WVLT)
By Ben Cathey
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The heat, humidity, and spotty storms continue throughout the week with more scattered chances by the end of the week.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

If you are heading out to see some fireworks tonight, it’ll be a steamy evening! Temperatures will be around the upper 70s to lower 80s but feeling warmer with the humidity. A stray pop-up cannot be ruled out.

Tonight we’ll hang onto those mostly cloudy skies with temperatures dropping to 71 by Wednesday morning. Highs will be in the upper 80s nearing that 90-degree mark. With those high humidity levels, it will feel a few degrees warmer than the actual air temperature. Spotty storms are possible by the afternoon to evening hours.

LOOKING AHEAD

Highs continue to top out in the upper 80s but feeling like the low to mid-90s with the high humidity sticking around. Spotty storms continue Thursday with more scattered downpours by Friday evening.

The forecast for your weekend is not a bad one, Saturday looks to be the drier of the two days. Sunday has the best chance of rain with about a 40% coverage. We may see a risk of a few strong storms, but we will continue to monitor it as we go into the rest of the week.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, the heat, humidity, and storms continue into early next week. We’ll start the week out with scattered storms and more isolated chances throughout the week.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rural Metro responds to ‘serious’ crash with multiple trapped, agency says
Rural Metro responds to ‘serious’ crash with multiple trapped, agency says
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper celebrates his two-run home run during the first inning in...
Phillies hitter Bryce Harper to move to Knoxville, USA Today reports
Tractor-trailer leaves interstate, crashes into home in Unicoi County, killing one: report
Tractor-trailer leaves interstate, crashes into home in Unicoi County, killing one: report
Deputies reportedly tried to stop it twice with spike strips, but they were not able to,...
WATCH: Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office flips stolen F-250 after chase, department says
Scott County Juvenile Detention Center officials are searching for two missing male inmates who...
Two teens from Scott County Juvenile Detention Center back in custody after escape, sheriff says

Latest News

We’re all feeling warmer, with tropical levels of humidity for now!
A few storms possible on a steamy Fourth of July
We’re all feeling warmer, with tropical levels of humidity for now!
A few storms possible on a steamy Fourth of July
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley says we’re all feeling hotter ahead of more late-week storms.
A few storms possible on a steamy Fourth of July
A drier week is in store, with another weekend rain/storm chance
A drier week is in store, with another weekend rain/storm chance