Steamy weather and spotty storms continue Wednesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The heat, humidity, and spotty storms continue throughout the week with more scattered chances by the end of the week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

If you are heading out to see some fireworks tonight, it’ll be a steamy evening! Temperatures will be around the upper 70s to lower 80s but feeling warmer with the humidity. A stray pop-up cannot be ruled out.

Tonight we’ll hang onto those mostly cloudy skies with temperatures dropping to 71 by Wednesday morning. Highs will be in the upper 80s nearing that 90-degree mark. With those high humidity levels, it will feel a few degrees warmer than the actual air temperature. Spotty storms are possible by the afternoon to evening hours.

LOOKING AHEAD

Highs continue to top out in the upper 80s but feeling like the low to mid-90s with the high humidity sticking around. Spotty storms continue Thursday with more scattered downpours by Friday evening.

The forecast for your weekend is not a bad one, Saturday looks to be the drier of the two days. Sunday has the best chance of rain with about a 40% coverage. We may see a risk of a few strong storms, but we will continue to monitor it as we go into the rest of the week.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, the heat, humidity, and storms continue into early next week. We’ll start the week out with scattered storms and more isolated chances throughout the week.

