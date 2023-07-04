Thieves take thousands of dollars worth of plants from Bellevue farmer’s market

By Sharon Danquah
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Farmers are asking for help after thousands of dollars’ worth of plants were stolen from a Bellevue farmers market.

The burglary happened Sunday morning at S.E. Daugherty and Sons Farm on Charlotte Pike.

“This is just over the top ridiculous,” Shaun Daugherty said.

Daugherty is talking about more than $10,000 worth of plants stolen from his market.

“These were protected only because they were tied up,” Daugherty said.

His surveillance cameras caught two people dragging off dozens of trees, bushes and flowers early Sunday morning.

“They decided to help themselves to basically as much as they could haul out of here,” Daugherty said.

But they didn’t just grab things at random.

“They were particular about what they picked out. They grabbed more expensive items rather than smaller lesser value items,” Daugherty said.

It’s a strategic late-night break-in that’s happened before.

“We’ve had smaller amounts taken here before. That’s why we have cameras up now,” Daugherty said.

But it’s not just happening to Daugherty.

“I’ve got a good friend that has a plant stand on White Bridge Road and I know that they’ve had things stolen from them,” Daugherty said.

This time, he’s doing more than just filing a police report and upping security.

“They don’t feel like they are going to get caught. They are going to get punished and we are going to spend our time and energy even our money to pursue chasing these people down,” Daugherty said.

Daugherty said he’s willing to give out a cash reward to anyone who finds the two people who stole from him.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

