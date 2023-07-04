Tributes pour in following death of well-known State Trooper

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Evan Hatter
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Tributes continue to come in following the death of a well-known Kentucky State Police trooper.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Sergeant Jared Boggs, who served at Kentucky State Police Post 10 in Harlan, died Monday morning following a brief illness, according to a post from Kentucky State Police.

Boggs graduated from KSP Cadet Class 84 on December 20, 2005 and was promoted to sergeant in 2017. He spent his entire career at Post 10 in Harlan.

Boggs leaves behind his wife, Angie, and a son, Zach.

Governor Andy Beshear said that “we are forever grateful” and that Sgt. Boggs “bravely served our commonwealth for 18 years.”

Louisville Metro Police officers posted “Our thoughts and prayers are with our brothers and sisters in gray,” in a comment on KSP’s original Facebook post.

Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley called Sgt. Boggs “a wonderful trooper, a great man and an outstanding dad.”

Arrangements for Sgt. Boggs have not yet been announced.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rural Metro responds to ‘serious’ crash with multiple trapped, agency says
Rural Metro responds to ‘serious’ crash with multiple trapped, agency says
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper celebrates his two-run home run during the first inning in...
Phillies hitter Bryce Harper to move to Knoxville, USA Today reports
Tractor-trailer leaves interstate, crashes into home in Unicoi County, killing one: report
Tractor-trailer leaves interstate, crashes into home in Unicoi County, killing one: report
Knox County Sheriff’s Office responds to deadly crash
Knox County Sheriff’s Office responds to deadly crash
Deputies reportedly tried to stop it twice with spike strips, but they were not able to,...
WATCH: Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office flips stolen F-250 after chase, department says

Latest News

In Texas, internet sensation Terry Davis (aka "Back it up, Terry!" or "Put it in reverse,...
Internet sensation ‘Back it up, Terry!’ receives over $70K in donations for new wheelchair-accessible van
Spotty Storms Wednesday
Steamy weather and spotty storms continue Wednesday
Sally Crumley was last seen in Frankfort just before 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4, 2023
East Tennessee woman missing out of Central Kentucky
A 15-year-old boy is charged with aggravated assault against two officers inside the helicopter.
Teen charged after allegedly pointing laser at Nashville police helicopter
We’re all feeling warmer, with tropical levels of humidity for now!
A few storms possible on a steamy Fourth of July