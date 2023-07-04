Woman beats on door to rescue daughters, granddaughters from fire

Surveillance footage shows the woman rushing to help her family escape.
A woman said she rescued her two daughters and three granddaughters from a duplex that caught fire
By Amanda Hara
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 5:02 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman said she rescued her two daughters and three granddaughters from a duplex that caught fire on the 3400 block of Tisdall Drive Monday night.

Kandi Marthel said her family was spending the holiday weekend with her and was inside her duplex when the unit next to it caught fire.

“Well, I was coming from work, I pulled up. I just panicked, almost beat the door down to get them out,” said Marthel.

When crews with the Nashville Fire Department responded, flames were coming from the bedroom window.

They said the unit that caught fire was empty.

The Red Cross is now helping people displaced by the fire.

Crews are investigating a cause.

