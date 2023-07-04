Woman rescued after days stuck in swampy area of state park

Emma Tetewsky, 31, was reported missing June 26, prompting police to turn to the public for...
Emma Tetewsky, 31, was reported missing June 26, prompting police to turn to the public for help in finding her.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EASTON, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts woman who went missing last week has been found alive in a swampy area of a state park, police said.

Emma Tetewsky, 31, was reported missing June 26, prompting police to turn to the public for help in finding her.

On Monday evening, Easton Police Department officers arrived at Borderland State Park, about 30 miles south of Boston, after hikers called 911 to report hearing a woman screaming for help in a swampy area of the park, according to investigators.

Police heard Tetewsky’s cries for help through thick bush, but couldn’t see her. Then, three officers waded about 50 feet through the swamp to reach Tetewsky.

Investigators say she might have been trapped in the swampy area for at least three days.

She was taken to a nearby hospital with what investigators said are serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rural Metro responds to ‘serious’ crash with multiple trapped, agency says
Rural Metro responds to ‘serious’ crash with multiple trapped, agency says
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper celebrates his two-run home run during the first inning in...
Phillies hitter Bryce Harper to move to Knoxville, USA Today reports
Tractor-trailer leaves interstate, crashes into home in Unicoi County, killing one: report
Tractor-trailer leaves interstate, crashes into home in Unicoi County, killing one: report
Deputies reportedly tried to stop it twice with spike strips, but they were not able to,...
WATCH: Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office flips stolen F-250 after chase, department says
Scott County Juvenile Detention Center officials are searching for two missing male inmates who...
Two teens from Scott County Juvenile Detention Center back in custody after escape, sheriff says

Latest News

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at Fort Lesley McNair on Tuesday.
Biden speaks to NEA, celebrate Fourth at White House with service members
6-year-old boy falls 40 feet from a zip line
FILE - The White House is seen, July 30, 2022, in Washington. The White House was briefly...
Suspicious powder found at the White House when Biden was gone was cocaine, AP sources say
People wait in line ahead of the 2023 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in...
Miki Sudo successfully defends hot dog-eating title; stormy weather delays men’s contest