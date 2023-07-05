Blount Co. man shoots fireworks off inside home, sets it on fire, sheriff’s office says

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was arrested after lighting fireworks in a home, starting a house fire in Maryville on Sunday, according to officials with the Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies responded to 417 Clover Hill Rd., they found the fire department working on a home that was engulfed in flames.

The previous homeowner, Allen Bunch, told deputies that Stephen Victor Wallen was shooting off bottle rockets inside the home, even though the Bunch told him not to do so, a report obtained by WVLT News said. Bunch reportedly tried to put the flames out with a garden hose, but the home was already too engulfed in flames.

“Mr. Wallen admitted to shooting fireworks off inside the residence but was aiming them out the front door,” the responding deputy said in the report. “Mr. Wallen also admitted that he did not intend to set the residence on fire.” The report added that deputies found a pipe in Wallen’s pocket, which he claimed was not his.

Bunch told deputies that he had recently sold the home to James Bivens. Bivens had reportedly given Bunch until that day to leave. Wallen was a tenant at the time of the fire, according to Bunch.

Wallen was charged with arson, damage and drug equipment violations.

