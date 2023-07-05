Four teens arrested after shooting fireworks at Knoxville police, causing car crash, KPD says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Four teens were arrested Tuesday night after they caused a car crash and shot fireworks at Knoxville Police Officers, KPD Communications Manager Scott Erland told WVLT News Wednesday.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. on July 4 when officers responded to a crash near Texas Avenue and Pascal Drive, Erland said. Witnesses told officers that teens were hitting a black Hyundai with paintballs and fireworks, which caused it to crash into an F-150.

As officers arrived on scene, Erland said, people started throwing fireworks and the officers and their cars. Those officers, along with backup, then had to escort the responding wreckers out of the area, Erland added.

Four males, aged between 14 and 16 were charged, two with aggravated assault and evading arrest and two with disorderly conduct and evading arrest.

“This behavior is completely unacceptable, and it puts our Officers and residents at risk of legitimate physical and mental harm,” Chief of Police Paul Noel said. “I am relieved that nobody was seriously injured and thankful that none of our Officers were injured. I also appreciate how our Officers handled what was an incredibly chaotic and stressful situation.”

Later in the night, Erland said, officers responded to the same area on another call of someone shooting fireworks at cars and people. They arrested Corey Armstrong, 21 near the 1900 block of Minnesota Avenue for unlawful possession of a weapon. He reportedly had fireworks and a gun on his person.

