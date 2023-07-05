Grainger County dock nears reopening a year and a half after fire

RUTLEDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A year and a half after their business burned to the ground, the owners of Gilmore Dock see the light at the end of the tunnel.

”We couldn’t have talked to you last year,” said Tammy Lemon, co-owner of Gilmore Dock. “Now it’s really turning to excitement and I stand here and I look at what sits behind me and I sit up here with the grandkids, family friends and it’s just such a serene place to be. I can’t wait to share that with others.”

Through insurance filings and the offseason, and now the rebuild, the Lemons are looking forward to serving people along Cherokee Lake again.

”It was hard for us because we felt like our customers weren’t getting the service they deserve and were finally in a much much better place,” said Lemon.

While still not open, there’s a sense of optimism around the new building.

”We’re really excited about what we’ve had going on so all of that pent-up emotion that we had the last year now is turning into excitement for what we’ve got coming,” said Lemon.

The new building sits just yards away from where the previous one did, only this one is suspended above the lake, making it hard to miss or boaters looking to stop in for some air conditioning, and a cold drink and tasty bite.

There have been setbacks for the Lemons as they tried to set an opening date.

”First it was Memorial Day and we knew that was unreasonable based on when this building started, then it was Fourth of July, please,” said Lemon.

Now the goal is Labor Day weekend, the last holiday weekend of the summer boating season, they’re optimistic they can pull it off and hope people will swing by to see the view they’re happy to boast about.

”It has been a really tough to exciting 18 months,” said Lemon.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.