‘I wasn’t scared until I seen the blood in my eye’ | Tennesseans face the dangers of fireworks

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - While many Americans shot off fireworks to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday, two Tennesseans lives will never be the same.

“I wasn’t scared until I seen the blood out of my eye. Then I started freaking out a bit,” said 14-year-old Brayden Burgess from Memphis.

Burgess and his friends were playing with Roman Candles on Sunday. The firework has multiple exploding shells. Burgess thought it was finished going off when it hit him in the eye.

“We thought it was the last shot. I was walking back to the guy. He put it down, then it shot me in the eye,” he said.

Right now, he has no sight in his right eye. He is set to undergo surgery at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital this week.

“He can only see peripheral, but there is still a possibility that he will not gain his full vision back,” Tiffani Burgess, Brayden’s mother, said.

Closer to home, a Morristown man shared his story to bring awareness to the severity of firework-related injuries. Josh Beal faced a serious injury last year on July 4, when a firework malfunctioned.

“As soon as I lit the fuse, it went off. I mean, I couldn’t even move and it took the whole top of my hand off and it got my ear,” Beal said. “I have anywhere from 75 to 80% of my strength back.”

Data from the Consumer Product Safety Commission shows there were more than 10,000 firework-related injuries last year, 73% of those were during the month around the Fourth of July holiday and 11 people died.

Beal wanted others to know that even if you take precautions like he did, things can go wrong.

“I hope if anything outta all this, I can save somebody this year or make somebody think twice about being safer about fireworks,” Beal said. “I would not want anybody to see somebody go through what I went through.”

