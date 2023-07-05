Knoxville man charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riots

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man was arrested an charged in connection to 2021′s Jan. 6 Capitol riots, according to a June 28 court filing obtained by WVLT News.

The filing contains arguments from the FBI, alleging that Michael Asbury, 43, was at the United States Capitol and tried to enter the building through an arched tunnel blocked by police.

Agents contacted Asbury at his home, the filing said, where Asbury admitted to being at the rally in support of President Donald Trump, but denied entering the building or harming any police officers.

The filing contains screenshots from a YouTube video showing Asbury entering the arched tunnel, pushing against police lines and passing police gear like riot shields and stun guns to protestors in an attempt to disarm officers.

The filing also contains comments from Asbury’s Facebook account. On Jan. 7, Asbury said “I shook hands with the officer who peppered me. He seemed nice.”

Asbury is facing several charges, among them civil disorder, entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds, engaging in physical violence in a a restricted building or grounds and disorderly conduct in a capitol building.

