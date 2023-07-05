Knoxville man charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riots

The filing contains screenshots from a YouTube video showing Asbury entering the arched tunnel, pushing against police lines and passing police gear like riot shields and stun guns to protestors in an attempt to disarm officers.
Knoxville man charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riots
Knoxville man charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riots(FBI)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man was arrested an charged in connection to 2021′s Jan. 6 Capitol riots, according to a June 28 court filing obtained by WVLT News.

The filing contains arguments from the FBI, alleging that Michael Asbury, 43, was at the United States Capitol and tried to enter the building through an arched tunnel blocked by police.

Agents contacted Asbury at his home, the filing said, where Asbury admitted to being at the rally in support of President Donald Trump, but denied entering the building or harming any police officers.

The filing contains screenshots from a YouTube video showing Asbury entering the arched tunnel, pushing against police lines and passing police gear like riot shields and stun guns to protestors in an attempt to disarm officers.

The filing also contains comments from Asbury’s Facebook account. On Jan. 7, Asbury said “I shook hands with the officer who peppered me. He seemed nice.”

Asbury is facing several charges, among them civil disorder, entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds, engaging in physical violence in a a restricted building or grounds and disorderly conduct in a capitol building.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper celebrates his two-run home run during the first inning in...
Phillies hitter Bryce Harper to move to Knoxville, USA Today reports
Knox County Sheriff’s Office responds to deadly crash
Knox County Sheriff’s Office responds to deadly crash
Rural Metro responds to ‘serious’ crash with multiple trapped, agency says
Rural Metro responds to ‘serious’ crash with multiple trapped, agency says
MasterCraft has not commented.
‘Absolutely ridiculous’ | More people come forward about MasterCraft layoffs
Tractor-trailer leaves interstate, crashes into home in Unicoi County, killing one: report
Tractor-trailer leaves interstate, crashes into home in Unicoi County, killing one: report

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks on and off storms through the end of the week.
Storms becoming spotty again on this steamy Wednesday
Sheridan Smith, 61
Knoxville woman charged with attempted murder after shooting, police say
Less than three months after the line reopened following a three-year pandemic-related...
Tennessee inter-city rail still decades away, if it happens at all
Dustin Harbaugh, 21
Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing in Knoxville, police say