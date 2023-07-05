Knoxville woman charged with attempted murder after shooting, police say

Sheridan Smith, 61(JIMS)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville woman was taken into custody, charged with attempted second-degree murder, after shooting at someone who was on her property, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News.

The suspect, Sheridan Smith, 61, reportedly shot a woman who was cutting through her property on Strawberry Plains Pike in East Knox County. Responders spoke to the victim, who said she was walking when Smith came out of a nearby home and told her to leave. The victim said she listened, but tripped over a log, prompting Smith to fire with a shotgun twice, hitting the victim.

Smith was also charged with employing a firearm with the intent to go armed, the report said.

