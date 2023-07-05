Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing in Knoxville, police say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Cookville man is now in custody after stabbing someone five times in the Mascot area of Knox County, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News.

The stabbing happened Friday around 8 p.m. in the 9300 block of Tipple Drive near Mascot Park, the report said, when officers responded to find a man who had been stabbed five times in his chest and abdomen. Officers said they spoke to the victim, who said Dustin Harbaugh, 21, after Harbaugh had tried to take his wallet.

The officers were then able to track Harbaugh down, the report said, and take him into custody, charging him with especially aggravated robbery and attempted second-degree murder. The victim was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.