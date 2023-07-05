Paige visits summer camp students in Oak Ridge

Meteorologist Paige Noel adds to the summer fun at the Children’s Museum of Oak Ridge.
By Paige Noël
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Meteorologist Paige Noel helped with the programs for the summer at the Children’s Museum of Oak Ridge.

They like to bring in guest speakers on Wednesdays, and this week’s focus is “Wild About Weather” so it was perfect timing to talk to the kids about how forecast the weather.

The children were eager to talk about severe weather and snow.

Paige at the Children's Museum of Oak Ridge.
Paige at the Children's Museum of Oak Ridge.(WVLT)

