Some more storms develop on this steamy Wednesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The heat, humidity, and some storms continue throughout the week with more a more scattered coverage in downpours at times.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is partly cloudy with isolated rain and storms developing and moving through. We’re starting the day stuffy, with a low around 71 degrees. We have some areas of fog as well.

We have a scattered coverage of our area downpours and storms at times today, 40% of our area. We’re topping out around 86 degrees, but it’s still very humid and feels more like the 90s still! Stay hydrated and be sure you get messages about heavy rain or lightning nearby, available in the settings of the free WVLT First Alert Weather app.

Tonight will become partly cloudy, after stray rain and storms fade away. Fog develops again by the morning, with a low of 70 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Highs continue to top out in the upper 80s but feeling like the low to mid-90s, with the high humidity sticking around. Storms are more isolated Thursday, but scattered in coverage again Friday afternoon to evening.

Saturday is steamy at 90 degrees, with isolated rain and storms. Then we’re watching for rain and storms to increase in coverage Sunday.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, the storms continue into early next week, with an on and off pattern throughout Monday leaving it a little cooler. We’ll get back to upper 80s and spotty storms after that.

First Alert 8-Day Planner

