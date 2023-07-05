Staying sticky with a few storms Thursday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Clouds stick around Thursday with the sticky weather and spotty storms. We are tracking a better chance for storms Friday and later in the weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight becomes partly cloudy as stray showers and storms fade away. Patchy fog is possible by Thursday morning with a low of around 70 degrees.

Highs are back in the upper 80s Thursday but feeling like the low to mid-90s with that humidity. Storms continue to be isolated Thursday, but when it rains it pours so stay up to date with the WVLT First Alert Weather App.

LOOKING AHEAD

Scattered downpours and storms move in Friday afternoon to evening with highs in the upper 80s and feeling even warmer with the sticky weather.

Saturday is steamy at 90 degrees, with isolated rain and storms. Then we’re watching for rain and storms to increase in coverage Sunday.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, the storms continue into early next week, with an on-and-off pattern throughout Monday leaving it a little cooler. We’ll get back to the upper 80s and limited rain chances by the middle of next week.

