Union Co. deputies searching for escaped inmate

UNION CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A man escaped from the Union County Jail Wednesday, according to officials with the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Dean Scott McPherson was being held at the jail on a misdemeanor violation of probation for driving on a suspended license, according to officials.

McPherson of Washburn was previously arrested for criminal impersonation, active warrant out of Grainger County and for violation of parole out of Union County back in Jan., according to the sheriff’s office.

McPherson is 6′11″ and 185 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on where he might be was urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 865-992-5212 or dispatch at 865-992-4062.

