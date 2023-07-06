3-year-old dies after wandering away from playground, found facedown in lake

Nebraska authorities say a 3-year-old child has died after falling into a lake. (Source: WOWT)
By WOWT staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - Police in Nebraska say a child who wandered away from her family and fell into a lake over the holiday weekend has died.

According to the Omaha Police Department, a 3-year-old girl was reported missing last Saturday after she walked away from her father while they were at a park playground.

Officers said they were called by the girl’s father about her going missing before the mother ended up finding the child facedown in Lake Zorinsky.

The department said a person was performing CPR on the girl when officers arrived at the lake. They took over lifesaving measures until medics arrived.

The 3-year-old was transported to a nearby hospital but later died.

Omaha police did not immediately identify the family involved.

Copyright 2023 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dustin Harbaugh, 21
Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing in Knoxville, police say
Kathryn Bingham was last seen when she left to see a movie with her friend at West Town Mall,...
Missing West Knoxville teen found in Arkansas
Sheridan Smith, 61
Knoxville woman charged with attempted murder after shooting, police say
Rachel Thomas
Scott Co. deputy arrested for domestic assault, placed on administrative leave
Four teens arrested after shooting fireworks at Knoxville police, causing car crash, KPD says
Four teens arrested after shooting fireworks at Knoxville police, causing car crash, KPD says

Latest News

Body found on side of Jefferson County road, investigation underway
MEDIC offering Dollywood tickets for blood donations
Leqembi received full FDA approval on Thursday.
Alzheimer’s drug Leqembi has full FDA approval now and that means Medicare will pay for it
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg welcomes users to Threads.
What to know about Threads, Meta’s new Twitter rival
How Supreme Court decisions will help determine if House flips blue in 2024
How Supreme Court decisions will help determine if House flips blue in 2024