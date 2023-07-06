7-year-old among victims of deadly North Myrtle Beach plane crash, coroner says

A single-engine Piper PA-32 came down two miles northwest of the Grand Strand Airport in North...
A single-engine Piper PA-32 came down two miles northwest of the Grand Strand Airport in North Myrtle Beach after departing the runway around 11:20 a.m.(Beth Goff)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A single-engine plane crashed shortly after taking off from the Grand Strand Airport on Sunday killing all on board, now the Horry County coroner has identified all 5 victims.

The five victims include the 66-year-old pilot, Dr. Joseph Farnese from Caldwell, N.J. The plane took off from the airport around 11:02 a.m. and crashed just a minute later.

RELATED COVERAGE:

The passengers on board died in the crash, Horry County Coroner Tamara Willard has identified them as 32-year-old Tanique Cheu, her 7-year-old son Sean Gardner and 17-year-old Odaycia Edwards. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

42-year-old Suzette Coleman-Edwards was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center where she later died around 12:15 p.m.

All passengers were from East Orange, N.J. with connections to Jamaica.

The National Transportation and Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are still investigating the crash.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper celebrates his two-run home run during the first inning in...
Phillies hitter Bryce Harper to move to Knoxville, USA Today reports
Knox County Sheriff’s Office responds to deadly crash
Knox County Sheriff’s Office responds to deadly crash
Rural Metro responds to ‘serious’ crash with multiple trapped, agency says
Rural Metro responds to ‘serious’ crash with multiple trapped, agency says
MasterCraft has not commented.
‘Absolutely ridiculous’ | More people come forward about MasterCraft layoffs
Dustin Harbaugh, 21
Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing in Knoxville, police say

Latest News

Four teens arrested after shooting fireworks at Knoxville police, causing car crash, KPD says
Neighbors recall chaotic moments when teens shot fireworks at KPD officers
"Dolly Day" aimed to raise money for charity while also setting a Guinness World Record for the...
More than 1,100 Dolly Parton fans in Ireland attempt world record
Woman carjacked twice in one year
Woman carjacked nearly twice in one year
The McCreary County Coroner's Office found a body in Whitley City on Tuesday.
Body found in McCreary County