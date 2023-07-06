7-year-old among victims of deadly North Myrtle Beach plane crash, coroner says

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A single-engine plane crashed shortly after taking off from the Grand Strand Airport on Sunday killing all on board, now the Horry County coroner has identified all 5 victims.

The five victims include the 66-year-old pilot, Dr. Joseph Farnese from Caldwell, N.J. The plane took off from the airport around 11:02 a.m. and crashed just a minute later.

The passengers on board died in the crash, Horry County Coroner Tamara Willard has identified them as 32-year-old Tanique Cheu, her 7-year-old son Sean Gardner and 17-year-old Odaycia Edwards. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

42-year-old Suzette Coleman-Edwards was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center where she later died around 12:15 p.m.

All passengers were from East Orange, N.J. with connections to Jamaica.

The National Transportation and Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are still investigating the crash.

