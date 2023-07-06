Baby born on July 4th weighs over 13 lbs.

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - One baby in Williamson County is getting recognition for much more than just sharing a birthday with the United States of America.

The baby entered the world on Tuesday, July 4, and weighed in at an impressive 13.2 pounds.

Congratulations to the mother and hats off to the staff at Williamson Medical Center’s OB, NICU, and maternity departments.

