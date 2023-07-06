Body found on side of Jefferson County road, investigation underway

JEFFERSON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A body was found on the side of a Jefferson County road Thursday, according to officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the 1400 block of Phillips Road around 1:59 p.m.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was on scene.

A section of the road was closed to give investigators room to work.

