Body found on side of Jefferson County road, investigation underway
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A body was found on the side of a Jefferson County road Thursday, according to officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to the 1400 block of Phillips Road around 1:59 p.m.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was on scene.
A section of the road was closed to give investigators room to work.
