Downpours developing for some today

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The humidity is cranked up today, and weak front uses that to create some downpours and storms today. A better coverage and lingering rain chance arrives to end the weekend into early next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly cloudy to partly cloudy at times, with patches of fog. We’re starting the day around 68 degrees.

Highs are in the upper 80s today, but it feels more like the low to mid-90s with that humidity. This helps to create downpours and thunderstorms at times this afternoon through the evening, but it’s dancing around our area with a 20% coverage into the early overnight hours. We’ll send you a message from the WVLT First Alert Weather app when heavy rain or lightning are near you!

Tonight starts out with the spotty rain and storms, but quiets down. We’ll drop to around 71 degrees, with areas of fog developing in the morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

A stray shower or storm is possible Friday. We’ll top out around 88 degrees, but it’s slightly less humid. Now, it still feels a little warmer but some break in the muggy meter is better than nothing!

Saturday is steamy at 90 degrees, with isolated rain and storms in the afternoon to evening.

Saturday night into Sunday, spotty rain and storms continue, then a system gets closer and drives the creation of a more scattered coverage of our area Sunday afternoon through the evening. We’ll actually see the best coverage Sunday evening through Monday morning, then it will slowly taper off Monday. This also leaves Monday cooler, in the low 80s!

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we bounce back to the upper 80s next week. We have a couple of mostly dry days, Tuesday and Wednesday, then more scattered rain and storms return Thursday.

