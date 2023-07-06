The Eagles announce their final tour after 52 years as a band

The Eagles are heading on the road for what they say will be their "final" tour.
The Eagles are heading on the road for what they say will be their "final" tour.(CNN, Facebook | Eagles)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Eagles have announced their final tour titled “The Long Goodbye.”

The legendary band said its tour kicks off in New York in September.

The “Hotel California” music makers said they know how fortunate they are, and are grateful for their fans.

The tour will initially have 13 stops and is set to culminate in St. Paul, Minnesota, in November.

But according to a statement, The Eagles members of Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit and Deacon Frey will perform as many shows in each market as their audience demands.

Vince Gill will continue to fill in for the late Glenn Frey.

The band’s longtime friend and fellow rock Hall of Famer Steely Dan will be the special opening act.

Tickets for the tour are scheduled to go on sale July 14.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dustin Harbaugh, 21
Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing in Knoxville, police say
Kathryn Bingham was last seen when she left to see a movie with her friend at West Town Mall,...
Missing West Knoxville teen found in Arkansas
Sheridan Smith, 61
Knoxville woman charged with attempted murder after shooting, police say
Rachel Thomas
Scott Co. deputy arrested for domestic assault, placed on administrative leave
Four teens arrested after shooting fireworks at Knoxville police, causing car crash, KPD says
Four teens arrested after shooting fireworks at Knoxville police, causing car crash, KPD says

Latest News

Body found on side of Jefferson County road, investigation underway
MEDIC offering Dollywood tickets for blood donations
FILE - Willard Miller is led into a courtroom, March 29, 2023, in Fairfield, Iowa, for a...
Iowa teen gets life with possibility of parole after 35 years for Spanish teacher’s beating death
Ben tracks the return of the 90s as rain chances drop
Staying steam but mostly dry heading into the weekend
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg welcomes users to Threads.
What to know about Threads, Meta’s new Twitter rival