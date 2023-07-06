Endangered Child Alert: 10-year-old boy ran away from Madison home

The boy is wearing black pants, a gray t-shirt with no shoes and is believed to be in the area of Old Hickory Boulevard and Dickerson Pike in Madison.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert for a 10-year-old boy who ran away from home on Thursday morning.

The Metro Nashville Police Department asked people to be on the lookout for 10-year-old Kyle Crimmons Jr. who ran away from his home on Kemper Driver after an argument with a parent at about 11:15 a.m.

The boy ran into a wooded creek area behind his home sparking a search by MNPD.

He’s 4′7″ tall and weighs 80 pounds; he’s wearing black pants, a gray t-shirt with no shoes and is believed to be in the area of Old Hickory Boulevard and Dickerson Pike in Madison.

“Anyone who sees Kyle or knows his whereabouts is asked to call the Department of Emergency Communications at 615-862-8600,” MNPD said.

Police searching for missing 10-year-old boy who ran away from home in Kemper Heights
Police searching for missing 10-year-old boy who ran away from home in Kemper Heights(Metro Police)

