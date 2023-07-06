Exclusive: Owner of Knoxville bar defends business after D.A.’s office shuts it down

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Bebo’s Café in Knoxville remained closed due to a court order executed last week. The Knox County District Attorney’s office filed a petition for abatement of nuisance. According to court documents, officers have been called out to the club for shootings, alleged drug use and hit-and-runs for a total of 68 times in 18 months.

WVLT News spoke with owner, Bebo Saman, who said he’s not happy with the closure or the criminal reports.

“It brought happiness to me walking in every day and seeing that many people are happy,” said Saman. “Sixty-eight calls or moments does not detect all the other minutes and all of the other good times that people witness here.”

The good can suffer for the bad under the state’s public nuisance law, which allows authorities to temporality shut down a business. In this case, the petition claimed Saman and his staff were either “unwilling or unable” to control the crime on the property.

Saman said he was out of town when he got word the district attorney’s office ordered to board up the place hours before it was expected to open for the day.

“I want to put a stop to this as well, with the city, but I don’t think shutting my establishment is the right way to do this. Especially, when no one ever officially sat down and talked with me to get this to work,” Saman said. “Not a single pocketknife that comes inside, they don’t even fight inside because we put a stop to it and put them outside and once they go inside they start beating each other and whoever loses goes nuts and they go and get the gun.”

Saman told WVLT News he’s made changes including firing what he believes were bad apples, hiring security, clearing out the parking lot and changing the dress code. He also has live cameras around the property and said he’s turned all footage over to police.

“This is where I feed my kids, this is where I provide for my family. This is where I afford to live comfortable,” Saman said.

He argued he wanted police instead of security to work inside the bar to try to curb the violence, but as of last year, KPD officers weren’t allowed to work in bars. Saman is due in court on July 7, where he wants to defend himself to a judge, but said he will not fight for the club if it comes down to it.

