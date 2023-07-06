Fire chief says 2 firefighters died battling a blaze deep in a ship carrying 5,000 cars

A fire boat sprays water on the cargo ship that caught fire Wednesday night in Port Newark, New...
A fire boat sprays water on the cargo ship that caught fire Wednesday night in Port Newark, New Jersey.(Source: WABC/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 7:10 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Two firefighters were killed battling a blaze that began when cars caught fire deep inside a cargo ship carrying 5,000 cars at a New Jersey port Wednesday night, Newark’s fire chief said.

Firefighters responded to a report of a fire in a cargo ship at Port Newark around 9:30 p.m. and found the fire involving five to seven vehicles on the 10th floor. The blaze quickly extended to the 11th and 12th floors, Fire Chief Rufus Jackson said at a news conference. Firefighters tried to extinguish the fire, but they were pushed back by the intense heat and two firefighters were lost, he said.

Firefighters weren’t initially able to find their colleagues, and outside rescue companies from around the state were called in. They were found and removed from the structure, but unfortunately they lost their lives, Jackson said.

“We lost two firefighters today,” said Newark Mayor Ras Baraka at the scene. “A tragedy for us in the city of Newark and tragic for all firefighters who know what it means to go in a burning structure in a danger that you are going to have to experience when you do so.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dustin Harbaugh, 21
Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing in Knoxville, police say
Sheridan Smith, 61
Knoxville woman charged with attempted murder after shooting, police say
Four teens arrested after shooting fireworks at Knoxville police, causing car crash, KPD says
Four teens arrested after shooting fireworks at Knoxville police, causing car crash, KPD says
Officials announced they were searching for an escaped inmate from the Union County Jail.
Union Co. deputies searching for escaped inmate
Coroner at the scene of a shooting on Tazewell Dr. in Lexington
Police: 1 dead, 2 hurt after shooting at Lexington park

Latest News

The Metropolitan Police Force described it as a “serious collision.”
7 children, 2 adults hurt after car crashes into school in Wimbledon, not far from tennis tournament
Canadian police have identified a woman nearly five decades after she went missing.
A long-unidentified murder victim in Canada was a Tennessee spa owner who went to Montreal in 1975
Canadian police have identified a woman nearly five decades after she went missing.
DNA technology identifies body of woman found in 1975
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks a weak front today and another system with more rain...
Downpours developing for some today