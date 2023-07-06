Husband-wife duo named co-head coaches of Grace Christian Academy girls’ basketball team

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A dynamic husband-wife combo accepted their first coaching job and it lands them at Grace Christian Academy.

Dominic James Wright and Angela Phillips Wright, better known as Neek and Ang, are the new co-head coaches of the GCA’s girl’s basketball team.

Ang played college ball at Kentucky and Indiana, while Neek was an All-American at Marquette.

The pair have been around basketball their whole lives as the duo leads their faith-based basketball ministry. They said coaching was never on their radar, that is until now.

”It just aligns with where we’re at,” Neek said. “We love to share Jesus we obviously love basketball as well. So to be able to lead a program like Grace it’s a privilege, an honor, and a blessing.”

“It’s something we’ve always done together. Jesus is Bigger than Basketball has been our business and ministry. So it’s just something we’ve always done together and it just felt right,” Ang added. “God really opened our eyes to the journey it could be the impact of lives we could make on these young women and we’re super excited.”

After their collegiate careers and Neek’s professional career, they dedicate their time to their ministry; Jesus is Bigger than Basketball.

Now they’re taking on a new challenge, their first coaching job.

“We love a challenge. But really more than anything it’s preparing these girls for the next phase of life. We want them to be exceptional leaders and share Christ wherever they go,” said Neek.

Before the 2023 season begins, they’ll be hosting a free special needs basketball and cheer camp at the end of the month.

“We decided to do this camp in honor of my brother. He had Down syndrome and passed away due to complications with Down syndrome. People had asked us to do basketball camps and that kind of thing, and we never jumped at the opportunity. And if we want to do something, we said we want to do something for the special needs community in honor of my brother Daniel,” said Ang.

Neek added, “These are unbelieve kids, unbelievable families. They’re special needs, but they’re so incredibly talented and gifted. We think we’re a blessing to them but really they’re a blessing to us.”

Camp Daniel is open to all ages and takes place July 29, from 2:00 until 4:00 p.m. at the Oak Ridge Civic Center.

The duo is also holding a 3 on 3 camp in August.

If you’d like to sponsor, support, or volunteer at this event call this number: 865-242-8816.

