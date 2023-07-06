Knoxville man sets gas pump on fire, shuts down gas station, police say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man is now in custody after setting a gas pump on fire and stopping fuel from getting to the store, prompting the Western Avenue Casey’s to temporarily shut down, according to a police report obtained by WVLT News.

The incident happened Wednesday around 4 a.m., police said. The suspect, Matthew Kilgore, 30, allegedly ripped the gas nozzle and hose from one of the pumps, then lit it on fire.

“Fire was coming out of the disconnected fuel nozzle,” the report said. Kilgore also hit the gas shut off switch, causing the store to shut down, according to police.

Kilgore was charged with arson and vandalism.

