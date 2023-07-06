Lady Vols Jackson, Spear Help USA Crush Cuba, 106-44

Rickea Jackson scores 16 points and Jewel Spear 10 in FIBA Americup Tournament win
Team USA
Team USA(Tennessee Athletics)
By Rick Russo
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Lady Vols Rickea Jackson and Jewel Spear each scored in double figures on Wednesday, helping Team USA to a 106-44, win over Cuba.

After falling to Brazil on Tuesday, the American’s bounced back in a big way, closing out Group A play in second place with a 3-1 record.

The USA will now wait to see who it will play on Friday in the quarterfinal round.

In Wednesday’s win over Cuba, Jackson scored 16 points, grabbed six rebounds and added two assists and a steal in 21 minutes. Spear, meanwhile, finished with 10 points and three assists in 18 minutes, committing no turnovers for the third time in four outings at the tournament. The Lady Vol duo helped USA shoot 46% from the field while limiting Cuba to only 24%.

The bracket shows the second place Group A squad (USA) facing the third-place team from Group B (Colombia, Mexico or Dominican Republic).

