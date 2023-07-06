Lenoir City High School football coach removed for ‘unprofessional conduct’

A meeting with coaches and players was scheduled for July 10.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 3:45 PM EDT
LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Lenoir City High School’s head football coach Gary Dugger was removed due to “unprofessional conduct,” the school announced Thursday.

At this time, LCHS officials have not provided details on what Dugger did to be removed. Going forward, the school said, Mike Zeller will take over as interim coach.

A meeting with coaches and players was scheduled for July 10.

