Mom fights off attacker in Nashville church parking lot, police say

Police said the man attacked the woman from behind with a knife, grabbed her hair, and attempted to take her clothes off.
Police look for man who attacked mother
Police look for man who attacked mother
By Caleb Wethington and Ryan Breslin
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A mom fought off an attacker at a church parking lot on Wednesday morning, according to Metro Nashville Police.

Police say they’re working to identify a man who attacked the woman just after 10 a.m. as she was putting her toddler into her car in a church parking lot on Hicks Road. She’s a church member and was alone with her child at the time of the assault.

The woman was attacked from behind by a man armed with a knife. Police say he grabbed her by her hair and attempted to take her clothes off. However, she fought back, and he fled into the woods behind the church, possibly to a nearby homeless encampment.

Police say the suspect was a white man with a thin build, medium-length blonde hair and a bushy beard. He was wearing a dark-colored and white flannel-type shirt, dark pants and black sneakers. Police were unable to locate the man following the assault.

“Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 or the Department of Emergency Communications at 615-862-8600,” MNPD said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dustin Harbaugh, 21
Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing in Knoxville, police say
Sheridan Smith, 61
Knoxville woman charged with attempted murder after shooting, police say
Four teens arrested after shooting fireworks at Knoxville police, causing car crash, KPD says
Four teens arrested after shooting fireworks at Knoxville police, causing car crash, KPD says
Scott County Sheriff's Office
Scott Co. deputy arrested for domestic assault, placed on administrative leave
Officials announced they were searching for an escaped inmate from the Union County Jail.
Union Co. deputies searching for escaped inmate

Latest News

Matthew Kilgore, 30
Knoxville man sets gas pump on fire, shuts down gas station, police say
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks a weak front today and another system with more rain...
Downpours developing for some today
A baby weighing 13.2 pounds was delivered on July 4 in Franklin, TN.
Baby born on July 4th weighs over 13 lbs.
Catch Up Quick