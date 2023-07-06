Neighbors recall chaotic moments when teens shot fireworks at KPD officers

Four teens were arrested after shooting fireworks at Knoxville police, causing car crash, KPD says.
Four teens were arrested after shooting fireworks at Knoxville police, causing car crash, KPD says.
By Sam Luther
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Wanda Hines has lived off of Texas Avenue and Pascal Drive for the last six years but said recently the Fourth of July hasn’t been a day of celebration.

According to Knoxville police, four teens were arrested after they were accused of shooting fireworks and paintballs at cars driving through Lonsdale, causing them to crash. Six people in total were taken to receive medical attention, but once KPD officers arrived on the scene, things continued to escalate.

“They throw these bombs, these paint bombs at the cars and you think they’re shooting at you,” said Hines.

Officers on the scene said those teens began to throw mortar-style fireworks at them while trying to investigate the crash, causing them to have to leave the immediate area to speak to those involved elsewhere.

According to Hines, for the last three years, there were hundreds of people that gather on the roads outside her home to shoot fireworks which causes damage to nearby homes including her car one year.

“I’m sitting in there shaking, hoping my apartment window doesn’t blow out or my TV doesn’t blow out,” said Hines.

Hines said she wished people would enjoy the planned fireworks shows in the city of Knoxville instead of firing them off and causing havoc outside of her home.

Knoxville police said two of the teens face aggravated assault and evading arrest charges while the other two faced charges of disorderly conduct and evading arrest.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper celebrates his two-run home run during the first inning in...
Phillies hitter Bryce Harper to move to Knoxville, USA Today reports
Knox County Sheriff’s Office responds to deadly crash
Knox County Sheriff’s Office responds to deadly crash
Rural Metro responds to ‘serious’ crash with multiple trapped, agency says
Rural Metro responds to ‘serious’ crash with multiple trapped, agency says
MasterCraft has not commented.
‘Absolutely ridiculous’ | More people come forward about MasterCraft layoffs
Dustin Harbaugh, 21
Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing in Knoxville, police say

Latest News

"Dolly Day" aimed to raise money for charity while also setting a Guinness World Record for the...
More than 1,100 Dolly Parton fans in Ireland attempt world record
Woman carjacked twice in one year
Woman carjacked nearly twice in one year
A single-engine Piper PA-32 came down two miles northwest of the Grand Strand Airport in North...
7-year-old among victims of deadly North Myrtle Beach plane crash, coroner says
The McCreary County Coroner's Office found a body in Whitley City on Tuesday.
Body found in McCreary County