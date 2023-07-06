Neighbors recall chaotic moments when teens shot fireworks at KPD officers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Wanda Hines has lived off of Texas Avenue and Pascal Drive for the last six years but said recently the Fourth of July hasn’t been a day of celebration.

According to Knoxville police, four teens were arrested after they were accused of shooting fireworks and paintballs at cars driving through Lonsdale, causing them to crash. Six people in total were taken to receive medical attention, but once KPD officers arrived on the scene, things continued to escalate.

“They throw these bombs, these paint bombs at the cars and you think they’re shooting at you,” said Hines.

Officers on the scene said those teens began to throw mortar-style fireworks at them while trying to investigate the crash, causing them to have to leave the immediate area to speak to those involved elsewhere.

According to Hines, for the last three years, there were hundreds of people that gather on the roads outside her home to shoot fireworks which causes damage to nearby homes including her car one year.

“I’m sitting in there shaking, hoping my apartment window doesn’t blow out or my TV doesn’t blow out,” said Hines.

Hines said she wished people would enjoy the planned fireworks shows in the city of Knoxville instead of firing them off and causing havoc outside of her home.

Knoxville police said two of the teens face aggravated assault and evading arrest charges while the other two faced charges of disorderly conduct and evading arrest.

