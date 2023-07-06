Police K-9 dies after suffering medical emergency during training

Las Vegas police say K-9 Kimura has died after suffering a medical emergency.
Las Vegas police say K-9 Kimura has died after suffering a medical emergency.(LVMPD)
By Elaine Emerson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Authorities in Las Vegas say one of their police dogs has died this week while training.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a K-9 named Kimura died after suffering a medical emergency.

Officials said Kimura suffered the emergency while training at the LVMPD K-9 Operations Center.

The 6-year-old Dutch Shepherd was taken to an emergency veterinary clinic for treatment but died shortly after.

KVVU reports that Kimura became well-known in the community after he survived a brutal stabbing attack in April 2020.

Kimura joined the police force in Las Vegas in June 2019 and was awarded a Purple Heart for his bravery after surviving the 2020 attack.

Kimura also competed in the Las Vegas Police K-9 Trials in March, taking home the “Tough Dog” award.

The department said Kimura’s loss will be deeply felt by his handler and his family.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper celebrates his two-run home run during the first inning in...
Phillies hitter Bryce Harper to move to Knoxville, USA Today reports
Knox County Sheriff’s Office responds to deadly crash
Knox County Sheriff’s Office responds to deadly crash
Rural Metro responds to ‘serious’ crash with multiple trapped, agency says
Rural Metro responds to ‘serious’ crash with multiple trapped, agency says
MasterCraft has not commented.
‘Absolutely ridiculous’ | More people come forward about MasterCraft layoffs
Dustin Harbaugh, 21
Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing in Knoxville, police say

Latest News

Scott County Sheriff's Office
Scott Co. deputy arrested for domestic assault, place on administrative leave
Four teens arrested after shooting fireworks at Knoxville police, causing car crash, KPD says
Neighbors recall chaotic moments when teens shot fireworks at KPD officers
"Dolly Day" aimed to raise money for charity while also setting a Guinness World Record for the...
More than 1,100 Dolly Parton fans in Ireland attempt world record
Wynter Cole Smith
Missing 2-year-old from Lansing, Michigan found dead, police say
Woman carjacked twice in one year
Woman carjacked nearly twice in one year