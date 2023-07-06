Police looking for missing West Knoxville teen

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Authorities are on the lookout for a missing West Knoxville teen, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

Kathryn Bingham, 18, was last seen when she left West Town Mall, according to KPF officials. She was reportedly driving a blue Subaru Outback.

Those with information are being asked to reach out to East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165.

