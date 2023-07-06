Police looking for missing West Knoxville teen
Kathryn Bingham was last seen when she left to see a movie with her friend at West Town Mall, according to her family.
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Authorities are on the lookout for a missing West Knoxville teen, according to the Knoxville Police Department.
Kathryn Bingham, 18, was last seen when she left West Town Mall, according to KPF officials. She was reportedly driving a blue Subaru Outback.
Those with information are being asked to reach out to East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165.
