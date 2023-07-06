Scott Co. deputy arrested for domestic assault, placed on administrative leave

A deputy with the Scott Co. Sheriff’s Office was arrested and charged with domestic assault, according to officials with the office.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONEIDA, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Scott Co. deputy was arrested Wednesday night, according to officials with the Scott Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Officers with the Oneida Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance call and arrested 27-year-old Rachel Thomas.

Thomas was charged with domestic assault against a family member and was being held on a $1,000 bond. She was also placed on a mandatory 12-hour hold for the charge, according to officials.

“This incident, arrest and the incarceration of Thomas has been and will be treated in a manner in which is conducive to any other individual who may face the same or similar arrest and charge. Thomas has been immediately placed on administrative leave and she has been relieved of all law enforcement authority pending an internal review of the incident. We in no way condone this behavior and will not tolerate this alleged unlawful action. We don’t for the general public nor will we for anyone in our profession. We appreciate the cooperation and professionalism of the Oneida Police Department and will work with and be available to any needs or requests.”

Sheriff Brian Keeton

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dustin Harbaugh, 21
Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing in Knoxville, police say
Sheridan Smith, 61
Knoxville woman charged with attempted murder after shooting, police say
Four teens arrested after shooting fireworks at Knoxville police, causing car crash, KPD says
Four teens arrested after shooting fireworks at Knoxville police, causing car crash, KPD says
Coroner at the scene of a shooting on Tazewell Dr. in Lexington
Police: 1 dead, 2 hurt after shooting at Lexington park
Officials announced they were searching for an escaped inmate from the Union County Jail.
Union Co. deputies searching for escaped inmate

Latest News

A petition claims Saman and his staff were either “unwilling or unable” to control the crime on...
Exclusive: Owner of Knoxville bar defends business after D.A.’s office shuts it down
Ben tracks a big warming trend
Staying sticky with a few storms Thursday
Exclusive: Owner of Knoxville bar defends business after D.A. shuts it down
A single-engine Piper PA-32 came down two miles northwest of the Grand Strand Airport in North...
7-year-old among victims of deadly North Myrtle Beach plane crash, coroner says
Exclusive: Owner of Knoxville bar defends business after D.A’s office suddenly shuts it down