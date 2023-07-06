Scott Co. deputy arrested for domestic assault, placed on administrative leave

ONEIDA, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Scott Co. deputy was arrested Wednesday night, according to officials with the Scott Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Officers with the Oneida Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance call and arrested 27-year-old Rachel Thomas.

Thomas was charged with domestic assault against a family member and was being held on a $1,000 bond. She was also placed on a mandatory 12-hour hold for the charge, according to officials.

“This incident, arrest and the incarceration of Thomas has been and will be treated in a manner in which is conducive to any other individual who may face the same or similar arrest and charge. Thomas has been immediately placed on administrative leave and she has been relieved of all law enforcement authority pending an internal review of the incident. We in no way condone this behavior and will not tolerate this alleged unlawful action. We don’t for the general public nor will we for anyone in our profession. We appreciate the cooperation and professionalism of the Oneida Police Department and will work with and be available to any needs or requests.”

