Serious crash between two trucks closes Ball Camp Pike, Knox County Sheriff’s Office says

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A serious crash between two commercial trucks has closed Ball Camp Pike near Bakertown Drive, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. KCSO officials told WVLT News one truck was a UPS truck and the other was a dump truck carrying sand.

The UPS driver was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with possibly life-threatening injuries, KCSO officials said.

The road is expected to be closed until around 3 p.m.

