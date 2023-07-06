Serious crash between two trucks closes Ball Camp Pike, Knox County Sheriff’s Office says

The road is expected to be closed until around 3 p.m.
One of the drivers was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with possibly life-threatening injuries, KCSO officials said.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A serious crash between two commercial trucks has closed Ball Camp Pike near Bakertown Drive, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. KCSO officials told WVLT News one truck was a UPS truck and the other was a dump truck carrying sand.

The UPS driver was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with possibly life-threatening injuries, KCSO officials said.

The road is expected to be closed until around 3 p.m.

