Smoky Mountain Classic returns to Blount Co. this weekend

Premier Slow Pitch Softball Tournament begins Friday in Maryville.
Annual professional slo-pitch softball tournament in Blount County
Annual professional slo-pitch softball tournament in Blount County(Rick Russo)
By Rick Russo
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 55th annual Smoky Mountain Classic slow pitch softball tournament will be held this weekend in Maryville, July 7, through the 8th.

Considered the premier softball tournament in the country, the classic is set to welcome 34 teams representing 18 states.

The top 15 ranked teams in the country will all be playing and 19 of the top 20 ranked teams.

Games begin Friday July 7, at 10 a.m. at Sandy Springs Park.

An All-Star game and home run derby will be held Thursday July 6, beginning at 6 p.m. again at Sandy Springs Park

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

