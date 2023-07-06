Staying steam but mostly dry heading into the weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We are tracking more heat and humidity as we head into the weekend. Rain chances are limited with scattered downpours and storms arriving by the second half of the weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The spotty rain and storms die down tonight with patchy fog developing by the morning. Temperatures will start out near 71 degrees.

A stray shower or storm is possible Friday, but mainly in the mountaintops. Highs will top out near 90 degrees with the humidity dropping a little bit. It’ll still feel a little warmer at times.

LOOKING AHEAD

Saturday is steamy at 90 degrees, with isolated rain and storms in the afternoon to evening.

A few more downpours and storms arrive overnight Saturday into Sunday as our next system moves in. More scattered rain and storms arrive Sunday and become more spotty by Monday morning. This drops our highs in the mid-80s on Sunday and Monday.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we bounce back to the upper 80s next week. We have a couple of dry days, Tuesday and Wednesday, then more scattered rain and storms return Thursday.

Thursday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

