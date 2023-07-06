Tennessee DB Trevon Flowers announces he was fighting disease last season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee defensive back Trevon Flowers announced Thursday that he had spent the last football season battling Myositis, a muscle disease that causes weakness and inflammation.

“This disease attacked my body so fast, I didn’t understand why I was feeling the I was. I played my last football season not even knowing what I was dealing with,” Flowers said on Instagram.

He added that it took months for him to get a diagnosis, only starting treatment in February. Flowers also said that he was unable to exercise heavily while being treated, but has recently been cleared to start again.

