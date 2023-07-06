Tennessee DB Trevon Flowers announces he was fighting disease last season

Tennessee defensive back Trevon Flowers announced Thursday that he had spent the last football season battling Myositis, a muscle disease that causes weakness and inflammation.
KNOXVILLE, TN - September 24, 2022 - Defensive back Trevon Flowers #1 of the Tennessee...
KNOXVILLE, TN - September 24, 2022 - Defensive back Trevon Flowers #1 of the Tennessee Volunteers before the game between the Florida Gators and the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Kate Luffman/Tennessee Athletics(Kate Luffman/Tennessee Athletics | Kate Luffman/Tennessee Athletics)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
“This disease attacked my body so fast, I didn’t understand why I was feeling the I was. I played my last football season not even knowing what I was dealing with,” Flowers said on Instagram.

He added that it took months for him to get a diagnosis, only starting treatment in February. Flowers also said that he was unable to exercise heavily while being treated, but has recently been cleared to start again.

