Union Co. deputies no longer searching for escaped inmate

UNION CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A man escaped from the Union County Jail Wednesday, according to officials with the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Dean Scott McPherson was being held at the jail on a misdemeanor violation of probation for driving on a suspended license, according to officials.

McPherson of Washburn was previously arrested for criminal impersonation, active warrant out of Grainger County and for violation of parole out of Union County back in Jan., according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials with the office announced they were no longer looking for McPherson.

WVLT News reached out for more clarification.

