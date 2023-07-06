VFL Grant Williams traded to the Dallas Mavericks

Drafted by the Celtics in 2019, Williams recorded career highs in scoring, rebounds and assists this season.
Boston Celtics Forward
By Rick Russo
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to reports, the Dallas Mavericks, San Antonio Spurs and Boston Celtics are finalizing a three-team trade: -

Mavs: Grant Williams

Spurs: Reggie Bullock and an unprotected Dallas pick swap in 2030

Celtics: Multiple second-round picks

The Boston Celtics drafted Williams in the first round of the NBA Draft in 2019.

This past season, the VFL started a career-high 23 games averaging 8-Points, about 5-Rebounds and almost 2-Assists per game, again, all career highs.

The deal is for a reported 4-years and $54 million.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

