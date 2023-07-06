VFL Grant Williams traded to the Dallas Mavericks

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to reports, the Dallas Mavericks, San Antonio Spurs and Boston Celtics are finalizing a three-team trade: -

Mavs: Grant Williams

Spurs: Reggie Bullock and an unprotected Dallas pick swap in 2030

Celtics: Multiple second-round picks

The Boston Celtics drafted Williams in the first round of the NBA Draft in 2019.

This past season, the VFL started a career-high 23 games averaging 8-Points, about 5-Rebounds and almost 2-Assists per game, again, all career highs.

The deal is for a reported 4-years and $54 million.

