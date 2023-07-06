Vols Johannus Monday speaks on Wimbledon run

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s Johannus Monday is set to take the main courts of Wimbledon Thursday for his first doubles match.

Monday said on his experience at Wimbledon “honestly you can tell by the smile on my face that it’s been some of the best weeks of my life, to be honest.”

Monday has dreamt of playing at Wimbledon since he was five years old. His journey began in singles play where he’d win his first qualifier.

Though his run in singles ended in the second round. Despite his early exit, the Vol learned a valuable lesson he’ll look to carry with him doubles.

“Honestly, I learned that I am good enough. Wimbledon is the best tournament in the world, with all the best players. And I played against some of the best players in the world these last few days and I’ve been pretty par with them,” said Monday.

The rising senior said his past three seasons on Rocky Top have certainly helped prepare him for this moment. Vols coach Chris Woodruff doesn’t dispute the claim, either.

“Well honestly if he can play for me, I’m a pretty tough coach, so I’d like to think having been here and trained and gotten in shape and all the things he’s had to do here to succeed and like I said where he started, that when he gets over there all he has to do is play,” Woodruff said.

“That is definitely very true. He is a tough coach, but I also think he’s a very fair coach. But yeah, a very tough coach who expects a lot from his players, but that’s why we get better,” Monday said with a laugh.

#Vols Johannus Monday has officially taken main court at Wimbledon in his first doubles appearance! I caught up with the Vol who describes this experience as the best weeks of his life. pic.twitter.com/8xOJSB6fL9 — Paige Dauer (@PaigeWVLT8) July 6, 2023

It’s a standard that’s allowed Monday to become a great success story within the program and now has him playing in the sports oldest tournament.

“In order to play tennis, and especially at the highest level where you win and lose immediately, and you have only yourself, you have to be resilient. And so, I credit his resiliency and I credit his ability to problem solve,” Woodruff said.

With Monday entering the week at No. 274 in the latest ATP world doubles rankings, his partner Jake Fearnley comes in this week with a doubles ranking of No. 432. Monday has one season of collegiate eligibility remaining at Tennessee, while TCU Horned Frog Fearnley has a fifth year of eligibility available to him.

In the only collegiate matchup between Monday and Fearnley, Monday was victorious at the No. 1 singles lineup spot, 7-6(5), 6-4, in Knoxville on Feb. 2, 2023. Monday earned 2023 SEC Player of the Year recognition and was named an ITA All-American in both singles and doubles this spring. In Wednesday’s opening round of doubles, Monday and Fearnley will face Andre Goransson (ATP 70) of Sweden and Ben McLachlan (ATP 75) from Japan.

Goransson’s career-high doubles ranking of No. 55 was achieved earlier this year, while McLachlan rose to as high as No. 18 in 2018.

