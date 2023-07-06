Williamson County newborn weighs over 13 lbs.

The baby was delivered at Williamson Medical Center just before the July 4th holiday.
A baby weighing 13.2 pounds was delivered on July 4 in Franklin, TN.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 6:43 AM EDT
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - One baby in Williamson County is getting recognition for much more than just being born in time for Independence Day.

The baby entered the world this week at Williamson Medical Center in Franklin and weighed in at an impressive 13.2 pounds.

Congratulations to the mother and hats off to the staff at Williamson Medical Center’s OB, NICU, and maternity departments.

