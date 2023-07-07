Another arrest made in deadly Sweetwater shooting, sheriff says

A fifth arrest was made in the deadly Sweetwater shooting from February, according to officials with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
A fifth arrest was made in the deadly Sweetwater shooting from February, according to officials...
A fifth arrest was made in the deadly Sweetwater shooting from February, according to officials with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.(MCSO)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 9:20 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SWEETWATER, Tenn. (WVLT) - A fifth person was arrested Thursday in connection to the deadly shooting in Sweetwater on Valentine’s Day, according to officials with the Monroe Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Nathanial Kain McEwan was involved in the shooting and fled to Florida, according to officials.

Two people were killed in the shooting, including a 2-year-old girl.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Sweetwater shooting suspects indicted following death of 2-year-old

A Monroe Co. grand jury indicted McEwan on two counts of felony murder, three counts of attempted first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, employment of a firearm during a dangerous felony, attempted especially aggravated burglary and reckless endangerment.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Marshal’s Smoky Mountain Task Force assisted in the arrest.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kathryn Bingham was last seen when she left to see a movie with her friend at West Town Mall,...
Missing West Knoxville teen found in Arkansas
Dustin Harbaugh, 21
Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing in Knoxville, police say
Sheridan Smith, 61
Knoxville woman charged with attempted murder after shooting, police say
Rachel Thomas
Scott Co. deputy arrested for domestic assault, placed on administrative leave
Matthew Kilgore, 30
Knoxville man sets gas pump on fire, shuts down gas station, police say

Latest News

Body found on side of Jefferson County road, investigation underway
MEDIC offering Dollywood tickets for blood donations
CJ Lewandowski considered Osborne his mentor and said the two worked on one last song together...
Bobby Osborne’s last record
People observe the big cloud of smoke after a plane crashed on Sunday in North Myrtle Beach.
Daughter of pilot killed in North Myrtle Beach plane crash: ‘It feels like a nightmare’