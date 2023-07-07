Another arrest made in deadly Sweetwater shooting, sheriff says
A fifth arrest was made in the deadly Sweetwater shooting from February, according to officials with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
SWEETWATER, Tenn. (WVLT) - A fifth person was arrested Thursday in connection to the deadly shooting in Sweetwater on Valentine’s Day, according to officials with the Monroe Co. Sheriff’s Office.
Nathanial Kain McEwan was involved in the shooting and fled to Florida, according to officials.
Two people were killed in the shooting, including a 2-year-old girl.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Sweetwater shooting suspects indicted following death of 2-year-old
A Monroe Co. grand jury indicted McEwan on two counts of felony murder, three counts of attempted first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, employment of a firearm during a dangerous felony, attempted especially aggravated burglary and reckless endangerment.
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Marshal’s Smoky Mountain Task Force assisted in the arrest.
Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.