Another arrest made in deadly Sweetwater shooting, sheriff says

SWEETWATER, Tenn. (WVLT) - A fifth person was arrested Thursday in connection to the deadly shooting in Sweetwater on Valentine’s Day, according to officials with the Monroe Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Nathanial Kain McEwan was involved in the shooting and fled to Florida, according to officials.

Two people were killed in the shooting, including a 2-year-old girl.

A Monroe Co. grand jury indicted McEwan on two counts of felony murder, three counts of attempted first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, employment of a firearm during a dangerous felony, attempted especially aggravated burglary and reckless endangerment.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Marshal’s Smoky Mountain Task Force assisted in the arrest.

Liu Huerta, Itzhui Huerta, Malachi Franklin and Francisco Lagunas Junior. pic.twitter.com/W53EIUBZLk — Monroe County Sheriff's Office (@MonroeTNSheriff) July 7, 2023

