Blount County’s community corrections program set to move into new building

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee program aimed at helping inmates get back on their feet is expanding.

The Day Reporting Center in Blount County is getting a bigger and better building, allowing for better care.

Right now, crews are putting on the finishing touches of the new Day Reporting Center building.

“It’s a larger building. We will have more space for the clients,” Katie Somoza said, Program Manager for the Community Corrections program.

Somoza said the program started in Blount Co. at the beginning of the year.

It gives people coming out of prison a pathway to get back on their feet in the real world. She said it focuses on people with substance abuse issues. Counselors help people overcome those issues, as well as help them write resumes and find jobs.

“If a client is sentenced to us through the courts, we help them with any addiction needs or any substance abuse needs as well as we work on their needs within the community,” Somoza said.

She said they’ve been operating out of a smaller building in Maryville. Somoza said the new one has all of the same bells and whistles, but everything is bigger, like its computer lab and cafeteria.

“We’re going to essentially become a high-set testing facility once we get the new office up and running,” Somoza said. “That way they can be there all day, and get the treatment that they need.”

Somoza said Knox and Hamblen counties are the only others in the area that have a day reporting center too. She said a $1 million state grant got all three programs going, and believes the new building will allow them to ask the state for more grant money, and bring in more people.

The new building is set to open either later this month, or in early August. Only people ordered there by the courts are eligible to enter the year-and-a-half program.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.