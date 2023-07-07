Body found during search for missing 3-year-old

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office found a body during the search for a missing 3-year-old.

The identity of the body has not yet been revealed, but it is believed to be of 3-year-old Israel Powell.

Deputies were called to the area of East Holmes Road near Hacks Cross Road where a child went missing early Friday morning.

Israel Powell, 3, was last seen on Laurel Springs Drive.

He is 2 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 35 pounds.

The child has brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black shirt and multicolored socks.

SCSO spokesman John Morris says deputies were called to the area around 1 a.m. Friday where a neighbor spotted children walking around.

The children’s mother called the sheriff’s office around 5 a.m. to say her three children were missing.

Two of those children have since been found, but Israel is still missing.

If you see him, call 911 immediately.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.