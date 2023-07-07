Body found during search for missing 3-year-old

By Jacob Gallant and Myracle Evans
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office found a body during the search for a missing 3-year-old.

The identity of the body has not yet been revealed, but it is believed to be of 3-year-old Israel Powell.

Deputies were called to the area of East Holmes Road near Hacks Cross Road where a child went missing early Friday morning.

Israel Powell, 3, was last seen on Laurel Springs Drive.

He is 2 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 35 pounds.

The child has brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black shirt and multicolored socks.

SCSO spokesman John Morris says deputies were called to the area around 1 a.m. Friday where a neighbor spotted children walking around.

The children’s mother called the sheriff’s office around 5 a.m. to say her three children were missing.

Two of those children have since been found, but Israel is still missing.

If you see him, call 911 immediately.

