Fifteen people have died boating in Tennessee this year

Anyone who notices water hazards this summer can report any risks to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 11:27 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The latest Tennessee fatal boating crash was reported on Boone Lake in Upper East Tennessee on July 6. This report makes the 15th fatal boating related accident in the state this year.

Several of these incidents included a personal boat or jet ski. While getting on the water this summer can pose a risk, experts said knowing how to operate watercrafts was essential.

Kayaking appears to be picking up more traction and said to be one of the safer activities. Partially, because it’s beginner-friendly, but it’s still not without risk.

“You just never know what can happen out there,” said Jeff Jones, owner of Holston River Kayak Adventures. “Parts of cars, a lot of junk, a lot of trash, unfortunately.”

Jones said kayakers can catch more than just fish swimming in East Tennessee waters.

A sunken boat was recently spotted making its way down stream along the Holston River. The owners told WVLT News it was unexpected and believe the current pulled it away, taking parts of the dock with it.

Jones said the best thing for anyone on the water, especially kayaking, is to be prepared.

“If you don’t know how to swim, always keep your personal floating device on, if nothing else keep it close to you and easily available,” said Jones. “The more time you put in, the hard stuff will come later to you.”

Anyone who notices water hazards this summer can report any risks to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

