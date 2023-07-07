Four-star OL William Satterwhite commits to Tennessee

The 6′3″ lineman is Tennessee’s 16th commitment in the 2024 class, which now includes 11 four-star prospects.
William Satterwhite
William Satterwhite(WVLT)
By Zack Rickens
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Josh Heupel and University of Tennessee staff added another commitment to the 2024 class on Friday afternoon. Four-star offensive lineman William Satterwhite chose the Vols over Clemson.

The Akron, Ohio, native was on Rocky Top during spring practice and came back last month for an official visit.

“The hospitality vibe and family vibe I got while I was there stood out,” Satterwhite told Volquest. “I feel like it’s a mix of southern hospitality and up north hospitality so like a Midwest feel. Made it feel like a homie place for me.”

Satterwhite said he’s developed a solid relationship with offensive line coach Glen Elarbee throughout the recruiting process.

“Coach Elarbee compared me to Darnell and then I got to meet him when I was there,” Satterwhite said. “Being compared to him shows what kind of high standards that coach Elarbee has for me which is great. To see him get drafted in the first round was surreal. To meet and talk to him and be compared to him was a great moment,” said Satterwhite.

The 6′3″ lineman is Tennessee’s 16th commitment in the 2024 class, which now includes 11 four-star prospects and four offensive linemen.

