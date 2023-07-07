Future cancels Memphis show

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Future and Friends at FedExForum has been canceled.

The Ticketmaster page for the show reads that the event organizer has canceled the show.

The show was scheduled for July 13 at FedExForum.

Refunds will be given out to all of those who purchased tickets.

No reason has been given for the cancellation, but an upcoming show in St. Louis was also canceled.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.