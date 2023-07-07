Great Smoky Mountains offering Adaptive Adventures program for disabled visitors

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Great Smoky Mountains National Park is planning to offer a new program aimed at letting people with disabilities enjoy parts of the park with off-road wheelchairs and adaptive mountain bikes.

The park will offer three Adaptive Adventures programs to make the Smokies more accessible for visitors: one biking program and two hiking programs. As part of the effort, the park is teaming up with Knox County, Catalyst Sports and Friends of the Smokies.

“Programs in Great Smoky Mountains National Park play a vital role in fostering an adaptive community, as they offer an opportunity for individuals to connect with and understand the natural world around them,” said Catalyst Sports CEO Eric Gray. “People can engage in activities that promote environmental awareness and conservation thereby cultivating a deeper sense of stewardship and responsibility for the park’s resources.”

People who are interested can sign up for one of the following events:

Saturday, July 22nd, 2023 (HIKE)— Deep Creek Trail

Sunday, August 27, 2023 (BIKE) — Forge Creek Road in Cades Cove

Saturday, September 9, 2023 (HIKE)— Little River Trail

The park is also asking for volunteers to help with the programs. Those interested can head to the Oconaluftee Visitor Center Training Room Saturday, July 15 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Shoot an email to Katherine_Corrigan@nps.gov to apply.

Additionally, when the program ends in September, two off-road wheelchairs will be available for check out and use on park trails approved for them.

